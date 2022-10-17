Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 22, 2022 9:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sept. 22 during a UN meeting that the world "can't let President (Vladimir) Putin get away with (war)." He added that "wherever the Russian tide recedes, we've discovered the horror that's left in its wake," referring to Bucha, Irpin, and Izium, where torture chambers and mass graves have been discovered.

