September 30, 2022 6:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden said, “Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere.” He noted that Russia’s actions have “no legitimacy” and that the U.S. will “always honor Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.” Biden called on the international community to “denounce these moves and to hold Russia accountable.”

