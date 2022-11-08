BBC: US national security advisor confirms contact with Kremlin
November 8, 2022 8:23 am
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed communication channels between Washington and Moscow have remained open amid Russia's war against Ukraine, saying it is in the interest of the U.S. to maintain contacts with Russia, the BBC reported.
Sullivan also said, however, that the U.S. is "clear-eyed about who we are dealing with."
