BBC: US national security advisor confirms contact with Kremlin

November 8, 2022 8:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed communication channels between Washington and Moscow have remained open amid Russia's war against Ukraine, saying it is in the interest of the U.S. to maintain contacts with Russia, the BBC reported

Sullivan also said, however, that the U.S. is "clear-eyed about who we are dealing with." 

