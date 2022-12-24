Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

BBC: Putin will not hold traditional year-end press conference for the first time in 10 years

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 13, 2022 9:24 am
The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold his traditional year-end news conference. "Regarding the big press conference, yes, it won't happen before the New Year," Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Dec. 11, adding that Putin could find other ways to talk to the media. No reason was given for the cancellation, BBC reports, but it comes amid "growing unease among Russians" over Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in February. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
