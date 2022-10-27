Austin: Ukraine will receive first NASAMS air defense systems in early November.
October 27, 2022 11:36 pm
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made the statement at a news briefing devoted to a presentation of the U.S. national defense strategy.
