The attacks on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant “underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster,” said Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to Grossi, Ukraine has informed the IAEA that there is no damage to the reactors themselves, but the IAEA’s presence at the plant is “of paramount importance” and it is ready to deploy a mission. Meanwhile, President Zelensky drew attention to Amnesty International during his evening address, after the organization failed to release a report on Russia’s shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant. On Aug. 4, Amnesty International published a report, which accuses the Ukrainian military of endangering civilians.