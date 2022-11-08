Antonov corrects statement on construction of new Mriya aircraft

Contrary to Ukrainian aeronautics company Antonov's original statement that construction on a second An-225 Mriya, the world's largest aircraft, was 30% complete, the company has collected 30% of the components that could be used for the second model, the company clarified in a statement.

The company also said construction on a second aircraft would require at least 500 million euros to complete, but that it is too early to fully estimate the cost.

The original Mriya aircraft was destroyed by Russian forces in the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion.