Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Air Force spokesman: S-300 missiles used to attack Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 22, 2023 2:46 pm
Share

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said in a statement that Russian troops used the S-300 missile system to attack Kharkiv on Feb. 22 and that there has been an increase in Russian forces' aviation use along the front line.

In his statement, Ignat noted that Russian aviation along the front line consisted of fighter jets, strike aircraft, and helicopters to support troops on the ground. 

However, he added that Russian forces have been relying on air support since the start of the full-scale invasion nearly one year ago.

The S-300 missiles hit industrial facilities in Kharkiv, and two men were hospitalized with injuries, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK