Air Force spokesman: S-300 missiles used to attack Kharkiv

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said in a statement that Russian troops used the S-300 missile system to attack Kharkiv on Feb. 22 and that there has been an increase in Russian forces' aviation use along the front line.

In his statement, Ignat noted that Russian aviation along the front line consisted of fighter jets, strike aircraft, and helicopters to support troops on the ground.

However, he added that Russian forces have been relying on air support since the start of the full-scale invasion nearly one year ago.

The S-300 missiles hit industrial facilities in Kharkiv, and two men were hospitalized with injuries, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.