Air Force says it shot down Russian Su-34 aircraft

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber near the town of Yenakiieve in Donetsk Oblast on March 3, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

One of the downed aircraft's pilots was killed, and another was injured, according to the Ukrainian military.

The Su-34 is one of Russia's most advanced fighter aircraft, able to hit targets up to 600 miles away while carrying 12 tons of bombs and missiles, according to Forbes.

Earlier the same day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia had lost 301 airplanes since the beginning of its all-out war against Ukraine in February last year.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

