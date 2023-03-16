Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Air Force says it shot down Russian Su-34 aircraft

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 3, 2023 5:25 pm
Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber near the town of Yenakiieve in Donetsk Oblast on March 3, Ukraine's Air Force reported

One of the downed aircraft's pilots was killed, and another was injured, according to the Ukrainian military. 

The Su-34 is one of Russia's most advanced fighter aircraft, able to hit targets up to 600 miles away while carrying 12 tons of bombs and missiles, according to Forbes

Earlier the same day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia had lost 301 airplanes since the beginning of its all-out war against Ukraine in February last year. 

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

