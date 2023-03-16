Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Air defense downs 4 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 6, 2023 8:03 am
Russian forces launched four drone attacks at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early on March 6, all of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense, Governor Serhiy Lysak said in a post on Telegram. 

According to Lysak, soldiers from Ukraine's Eastern Command shot down the drones, adding that they were "probably Shahed," in reference to the Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia has repeatedly used to attack Ukraine. 

Lysak also said that while the oblast was quiet overnight, Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district early in the morning, firing heavy artillery at the town of Nikopol and the nearby Chervonohryhorivska community. 

Casualties and damages as a result of the attacks are still being determined, but Lysak said that according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. 

Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is located on the Dnipro River and is one of the most important industrial centers of the country. The Nikopol district lies just across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces since March 2022. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
