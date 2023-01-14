A series of explosions heard in Kyiv
January 14, 2023 9:43 am
At least three explosions were heard in the capital early on Jan. 14. Kyiv authorities reported a missile attack on Kyiv's critical infrastructure. Air raid sirens were turned on after. The scale of damages is yet unknown.
