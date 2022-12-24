Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

64 Ukrainian prisoners of war return from Russian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 1:24 pm
Share

64 Ukrainian prisoners of war return from Russian captivityUkrainians liberated from Russian captivity in Dec. 14 prisoner swap. (Andriy Yermak/Telegram)

President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak said on Dec. 14 that Russia had released 64 Ukrainian prisoners of war. 

According to Yermak, they are service people of different ranks from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, taken captive in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblast. Some of them were taken captive near Bakhmut, which for months has been the place of the heaviest fighting on the eastern front.

Ukraine also recovered four dead bodies, but Yermak didn’t specify who they belonged to. He also didn't reveal how many prisoners Ukraine liberated in exchange.

Suedi Murekezi, a U.S. citizen, was also liberated in the Dec. 14 prisoner exchange with Russia. (Photo shared by Andriy Yermak)

U.S. citizen Suedi Murekezi, 35, who was detained by Russian forces in Kherson in June, where he had been living for more than three years, was also liberated in the swap.

He was released by the Kremlin proxies in Donetsk in October but couldn’t leave Donetsk because he did not have any documents. He said he didn’t fight but was volunteering to help civilians in Kherson, according to the Guardian.




The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK