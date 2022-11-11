Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
2 killed, 2 wounded in Russian strike on Mykolaiv

November 11, 2022 8:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim reported that Russian forces launched a missile strike on Mykolaiv on Nov. 11, destroying a five-story residential building. At least two people were killed and two more wounded, according to Kim. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was "the terrorist state's cynical response to our successes at the front." "Russia does not give up its despicable tactics. And we will not give up our struggle. The occupiers will be held to account for every crime against Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelensky said. 

