Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

New York Times: Airman began posting US intelligence on Russian war effort more widely and longer than previously known

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2023 7:39 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking classified U.S. intelligence documents on the online social media network Discord posted classified information months earlier than was previously known and to a larger chat group, the New York Times reported.

U.S. federal investigators arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman on April 13, identified as Jack Teixeira, in connection with a massive U.S. military intelligence leak of documents pertaining mainly to Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

The information in the leaked documents covers a range of issues relating to Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, including a prediction that the war will continue "well beyond" 2023.

According to the New York Times, the case against Teixeira is related to classified documents he shared on a Discord group with about 50 members in October 2022, but that a user profile matching that of Teixeira began posting intelligence documents on Russia's war effort in a group with as many as 600 members as early as February 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The online postings recently reviewed by the New York Times show that the intelligence leaked to this larger group included sensitive information about Russian and Ukrainian casualties, Russian spy activities, and aid to Ukraine.

The user profile that matches Teixeira's claimed to be posting information from the National Security Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency, as well as other intelligence agencies, the New York Times wrote.

The New York Times was not able to confirm whether or not U.S. authorities are aware of this additional classified information posted to the larger Discord group.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.