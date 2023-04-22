New York Times: Airman began posting US intelligence on Russian war effort more widely and longer than previously known

This audio is created with AI assistance

A member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking classified U.S. intelligence documents on the online social media network Discord posted classified information months earlier than was previously known and to a larger chat group, the New York Times reported.

U.S. federal investigators arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman on April 13, identified as Jack Teixeira, in connection with a massive U.S. military intelligence leak of documents pertaining mainly to Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

The information in the leaked documents covers a range of issues relating to Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, including a prediction that the war will continue "well beyond" 2023.

According to the New York Times, the case against Teixeira is related to classified documents he shared on a Discord group with about 50 members in October 2022, but that a user profile matching that of Teixeira began posting intelligence documents on Russia's war effort in a group with as many as 600 members as early as February 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The online postings recently reviewed by the New York Times show that the intelligence leaked to this larger group included sensitive information about Russian and Ukrainian casualties, Russian spy activities, and aid to Ukraine.

The user profile that matches Teixeira's claimed to be posting information from the National Security Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency, as well as other intelligence agencies, the New York Times wrote.

The New York Times was not able to confirm whether or not U.S. authorities are aware of this additional classified information posted to the larger Discord group.