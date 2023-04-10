Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
New York Times: Leaked documents reveal Russia promises bonuses for destroyed NATO tanks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2023 5:02 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Recently leaked documents from U.S. intelligence reveal that Russia promised an extra bonus to troops that successfully damage or destroy NATO-supplied tanks in Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

The documents seen by the NYT say that the bonuses are “part of a larger tranche of initiatives structured to help Russian formations and boost morale as they struggle to seize territory in Ukraine’s east.”

The leaked document also said that “videos of tanks being destroyed would be widely distributed to reduce the confidence of Ukraine and the West and reassure Russian troops of their ability to overcome this new weaponry,” according to the NYT.  

NATO countries have been a continuous supplier of tanks to Ukraine, with plans to send an additional 160 German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine for its anticipated spring counteroffensive.

The documents are part of a classified set of papers detailing American and NATO intelligence that was first leaked on April 6.

