New UK ambassador begins his duty in Ukraine

Newly appointed U.K. Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris has officially started his duty, handing over copies of his credentials to the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis.

This was reported by the British Embassy in Kyiv on X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 11.

The previous ambassador, Dame Melinda Simmons, completed her four-year term on Sept. 1. Before leaving, Simmons recorded a video address to Ukrainians, thanking her supporters.

"Great Britain is with you all the way. Before victory and after it," she said.

On his appointment, Harris said he's "delighted to be returning to Ukraine to lead our Embassy's vital work in supporting the Ukrainian government and people as they defend their country and our common values."

"The U.K.'s relationship with Ukraine has never been stronger, and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the new ambassador added.

Harris had worked in Ukraine in 2003-2008 as Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General.

In 2010-2014, he was the U.K. ambassador to Romania and spent the following three years as Deputy Head of Mission in Moscow. For the last five years, Harris served as Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.