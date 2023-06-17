Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Maxar publishes updated satellite imagery of Kakhovka dam destruction

by Haley Zehrung June 17, 2023 5:21 AM 2 min read
A satellite image of the destroyed dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast from June 16, 2022. (Maxar Technologies/ Schemes)
This audio is created with AI assistance

New satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies published by the RFE/RL news project Schemes on June 16 shows updated images of the destroyed Kakhovka dam, blown up by Russian forces on June 6.

Two of the images show the collapsed dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant partially submerged in water, revealing the extent to the damage caused by the explosion.

Another image shows the nearby Nibulon River Terminal in Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. The terminal was flooded by the dam's destruction, but the water is now receding, Schemes reported.

A satellite image of the destroyed dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast from June 16, 2023. (Maxar Technologies/ Schemes)

Russian forces destroyed the dam on June 6, triggering a widespread humanitarian and enviornmental crisis.

Floodwaters from the breached dam rapidly swept through towns along the Dnipro River, fully or partially submerging more than 40 settlements in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

A satellite image of the Nibulon River Terminal in Kozatske in Kherson Oblast published on June 16, 2023. The terminal was flooded by the dam's destruction, but the water is now receding. (Maxar Technologies/ Schemes)

As a result of the floods, thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, and up to one million people could face water shortages, Ukrainian authorities said.

Saving lives from Russia’s flood: Inside inundated, shelled Kherson
Since Russia’s full-scale war began, first came eight months of terror under occupation, then came seven months of intense shelling across the river, then came the river itself to Kherson. Over 24 hours after Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and its massive…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.