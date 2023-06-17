Maxar publishes updated satellite imagery of Kakhovka dam destruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

New satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies published by the RFE/RL news project Schemes on June 16 shows updated images of the destroyed Kakhovka dam, blown up by Russian forces on June 6.

Two of the images show the collapsed dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant partially submerged in water, revealing the extent to the damage caused by the explosion.

Another image shows the nearby Nibulon River Terminal in Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. The terminal was flooded by the dam's destruction, but the water is now receding, Schemes reported.

A satellite image of the destroyed dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast from June 16, 2023. (Maxar Technologies/ Schemes)

Russian forces destroyed the dam on June 6, triggering a widespread humanitarian and enviornmental crisis.

Floodwaters from the breached dam rapidly swept through towns along the Dnipro River, fully or partially submerging more than 40 settlements in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

A satellite image of the Nibulon River Terminal in Kozatske in Kherson Oblast published on June 16, 2023. The terminal was flooded by the dam's destruction, but the water is now receding. (Maxar Technologies/ Schemes)

As a result of the floods, thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, and up to one million people could face water shortages, Ukrainian authorities said.