The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, The Netherlands, Western aid, Ukraine, War, Armored vehicles
Edit post

Netherlands to send 28 amphibious armored vehicles to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova August 31, 2024 10:23 PM 1 min read
A view of Viking Bandvagn S10. (Ruben Brekelmans/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Netherlands will send 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 amphibious armored vehicles to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on Aug. 31.

The Dutch Marine Corps has trained Ukrainian soldiers to use the vehicles, according to Brekelmans.

Equipped with rubber tracks, Viking Bandvagn S10 weighs about 11 tons and can travel on all types of surfaces, including water.

"Ukraine desperately needs our help in its fight against the Russian aggressor. Our support for Ukraine continues to keep Russia at bay," the minister wrote in his post on X.

He did not outline the terms of the equipment transfer.

The Netherlands has been Kyiv's staunch supporter since 2022. The country joined the drone coalition and pledged to allocate 20 million euros (nearly $22 million) to purchase first-person view (FPV) drones for Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the Netherlands announced it would buy 51 drone detection radars for Kyiv to bolster Ukraine's air defense.

Ukraine Compact is ‘bit of window dressing,’ says former Dutch defense minister
While the Ukraine Compact is a useful overarching framework, many countries had already signed bilateral security agreements, said former Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:40 PM

Russian attack on Chasiv Yar kills 5.

Russian shelling struck a home and a high-rise building. Five men, aged 24-38, were killed as a result of the attack, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.
6:32 AM

Venezuela extradites 2 Colombians to Russia for fighting in Ukraine.

Russian authorities detained two Colombian nationals who fought for Ukraine, Russia's Security Service (FSB) said on Aug. 30. The two Colombian men were extradited from Venezuela after being detained by Venezuelan authorities during a layover in Caracas, on-route back home to Colombia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.