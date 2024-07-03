Netherlands to maintain support for Ukraine, new Dutch defense minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ruben Brekelmans, the newly appointed Dutch defense minister, pledged on July 2 that his country's support for Ukraine would continue "for as long as needed."

"The Netherlands remains committed to supporting Ukraine as much as we can, for as long as needed. We and our allies stand united in our resolve to return peace and security to Ukraine," Brekelmans wrote on X.

Brekelmans also thanked Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for congratulations on his appointment to the new position. He expressed hope to see his Ukrainian counterpart "soon."

The defense minister represents the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in the Netherlands' new coalition government. The VVD was previously led by Mark Rutte, who had until recently served as the country's prime minister.

Under Rutte, who has held the top office for 14 years, the Netherlands has taken a proactive role in supporting Ukraine.

The Netherlands has allocated 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) to support Ukraine until 2026. The Dutch government has also spearheaded the fighter jet coalition and pledged to deliver 24 F-16 jets to Ukraine

The new coalition government was sworn in on July 2. The former head of the Dutch intelligence service, Dick Schoof, became the new prime minister, replacing Rutte who was officially appointed to be the next NATO secretary general.

The coalition was formed by the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) led by Geert Wilders, the VVD, the recently founded centrist New Social Contract (NSC), and the populist Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB).