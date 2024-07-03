Skip to content
Netherlands to maintain support for Ukraine, new Dutch defense minister says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 3, 2024 4:14 PM 2 min read
Then-member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans talks with VVD members about the asylum file during a meeting in Driebergen on August 30, 2022. (Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
Ruben Brekelmans, the newly appointed Dutch defense minister, pledged on July 2 that his country's support for Ukraine would continue "for as long as needed."

"The Netherlands remains committed to supporting Ukraine as much as we can, for as long as needed. We and our allies stand united in our resolve to return peace and security to Ukraine," Brekelmans wrote on X.

Brekelmans also thanked Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for congratulations on his appointment to the new position. He expressed hope to see his Ukrainian counterpart "soon."

The defense minister represents the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in the Netherlands' new coalition government. The VVD was previously led by Mark Rutte, who had until recently served as the country's prime minister.

Under Rutte, who has held the top office for 14 years, the Netherlands has taken a proactive role in supporting Ukraine.

The Netherlands has allocated 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) to support Ukraine until 2026. The Dutch government has also spearheaded the fighter jet coalition and pledged to deliver 24 F-16 jets to Ukraine

The new coalition government was sworn in on July 2. The former head of the Dutch intelligence service, Dick Schoof, became the new prime minister, replacing Rutte who was officially appointed to be the next NATO secretary general.

The coalition was formed by the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) led by Geert Wilders, the VVD, the recently founded centrist New Social Contract (NSC), and the populist Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB).

How Mark Rutte became NATO Secretary General and what it means for Ukraine
“There was a joke I heard the other day,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told the audience of the Politico Defense Summit in November 2023, as the mandate of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenburg entered its final 12 months. “The next Secretary General should be from a new member state…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
5:38 AM

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
