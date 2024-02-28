Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Aid, Defense aid, The Netherlands, Military aid, Czechia
Edit post

Netherlands orders 9 howitzers for Ukraine from Czechia

by Kateryna Hodunova February 28, 2024 2:48 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French-made CAESAR self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions in eastern Ukraine on Dec. 28, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Dutch Defense Ministry ordered nine DITA howitzers from Czech manufacturers for Ukraine, its press service reported on Feb. 27.

Ukraine's military is facing critical arms shortages as $61 billion in funding from the U.S. remains stuck in Congress, causing defense aid deliveries to run dry. European companies have been looking for ways to boost their own production capacities and have recently announced more deliveries of howitzers to Ukraine.

"The Netherlands is investing in the production capacity of the European defense industry," the Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement online.

“If we do not do this, it will be at the expense of our own safety," the statement read, citing General Onno Eichelsheim, the country's defense chief.

The DITA howitzers are part of a "large order" from the Netherlands that will be delivered to Ukraine, the ministry said, without specifying when they would arrive.

The Netherlands earlier requested Czechia produce 100 MP-2 anti-aircraft guns for drone disposal and together with the U.S., 100 upgraded T-72 tanks, which are well-known to Ukrainian soldiers and do not require additional training.

In February, the Netherlands, a major provider of military support to Ukraine, pledged to provide Kyiv with 100 million euros ($108.5 million) in aid to help buy ammunition and joined the Latvia-led coalition to strengthen Kyiv’s drone arsenal.

The country also took the lead along with Denmark in establishing a coalition to provide F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine. As of February 2024, the Netherlands has pledged to send 24 F-16s to Ukraine.

France, Netherlands back Czech plan to buy ammunition for Ukraine outside EU
France and the Netherlands back Czechia’s plan to procure hundreds of thousands of ammunition rounds for Ukraine from outside the EU, French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told journalists on Feb. 26.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:39 PM

Navalny's funeral to be held in Moscow on March 1.

The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be held on March 1 in Moscow's Borisov cemetery, Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh announced on Feb. 28. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m., but Yarmysh advised those who wanted to come to arrive earlier.
1:43 PM

Albania, Ukraine sign cooperation agreement.

Albania and Ukraine signed a "Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 28 during his visit to Tirana for the Ukraine-Balkans summit.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:05 PM

Court extends Kolomoisky's detention, reduces bail.

The Shevchenkivskyi district court extended oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky's detention for another two months but reduced his bail to Hr 2.4 billion hryvnias ($62.5 million), his lawyer told Suspilne on Feb. 28.
4:27 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 8.

Mortar shelling in Seredyna-Buda injured two residents, the administration said. Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Police reported that a strike on the village of Khotin killed two police officers and wounded another six.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.