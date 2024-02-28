Netherlands orders 9 howitzers for Ukraine from Czechia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Dutch Defense Ministry ordered nine DITA howitzers from Czech manufacturers for Ukraine, its press service reported on Feb. 27.

Ukraine's military is facing critical arms shortages as $61 billion in funding from the U.S. remains stuck in Congress, causing defense aid deliveries to run dry. European companies have been looking for ways to boost their own production capacities and have recently announced more deliveries of howitzers to Ukraine.

"The Netherlands is investing in the production capacity of the European defense industry," the Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement online.

“If we do not do this, it will be at the expense of our own safety," the statement read, citing General Onno Eichelsheim, the country's defense chief.

The DITA howitzers are part of a "large order" from the Netherlands that will be delivered to Ukraine, the ministry said, without specifying when they would arrive.

The Netherlands earlier requested Czechia produce 100 MP-2 anti-aircraft guns for drone disposal and together with the U.S., 100 upgraded T-72 tanks, which are well-known to Ukrainian soldiers and do not require additional training.

In February, the Netherlands, a major provider of military support to Ukraine, pledged to provide Kyiv with 100 million euros ($108.5 million) in aid to help buy ammunition and joined the Latvia-led coalition to strengthen Kyiv’s drone arsenal.

The country also took the lead along with Denmark in establishing a coalition to provide F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine. As of February 2024, the Netherlands has pledged to send 24 F-16s to Ukraine.