Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Netherlands allocates $132 million in new military aid funding package for Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2024 11:12 PM 2 min read
Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren makes a statement as she arrives to take part in a Nato Defence ministers meeting at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, on Oct. 11, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands has allocated €122 million ($132 million) to support Ukraine's ammunition supply, equipment, and cybersecurity, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced on Jan. 29.  

Ollongren said that €87 million ($94 million) will go towards purchasing artillery shells for Ukraine, and €10 million ($10.8 million) will go toward improving Ukraine's cyber defenses.

The contribution to cyber defense is essential as Ukraine "has already faced several hacking attempts and cyber attacks," the announcement said.

Moscow has deployed its cyber capabilities against Ukraine, including attacks on government institutions, the defense sector, energy infrastructure, banking, and telecommunications.

Another €25 million ($27 million) will be used to purchase equipment via the International Fund for Ukraine, a funding mechanism set up on the initiative of the UK Defense Ministry on behalf of the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Lithuania.

"It is very important to support Ukraine not only for the short term, but also for the long term," Ollongren said.

According to the announcement, the donations result from consultations with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein group.

The last summit of the UDCG was held online on Jan. 23. The UDCG comprises over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, and has been meeting regularly since April 2022 to coordinate military aid for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Kyivstar cyberattack cost telecommunications operator nearly $100 million
VEON, the Dutch telecommunications operator and parent company of the Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar, revealed a $95 million loss due to the major cyberattack conducted by a Russian hacker group in December, the company announced in a statement on Jan. 18.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:49 PM

Media: Putin plans to visit Turkey in February to discuss Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's international visits have been curtailed since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March 2023 for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children. Turkey is not party to the ICC's Rome Statute, meaning it is under no obligation to detain Putin.
2:13 PM

US inspectors arrive in Kyiv to help oversee aid.

"Their meetings with implementers, partners, and the Ukrainian government support oversight and accountability for U.S. assistance to Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.