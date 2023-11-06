Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Navy: Russian ship damaged in strike was 'brand new'

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 6, 2023 1:22 PM 2 min read
The Kerch Bridge, connecting Russia-occupied Crimea with Russia, is seen on July 25, 2023, a week after it was hit by explosions. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian ship that was damaged in a Ukrainian strike on a shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 4 was "brand new," Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said on air on Nov. 6.

The Askold "has not even been taken into the fleet yet," Pletenchuk said, explaining that it was a newly-built ship of the Karakurt series of corvettes and equipped with an air defense system that used surface-to-air missiles, according to Pletenchuk.

Russian state news agency TASS reported that the ship was first floated in Kerch in September 2021.

The ship will be unable to go "on combat duty in the near future," Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on air on Nov. 6.

The ship was designed to carry Kalibr missiles, which are frequently used to attack Ukraine.

The damage the ship sustained from the strike has not yet been fully assessed, but "the blow was powerful," according to Humeniuk.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced on Nov. 4 that Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian ship in a strike on Russian-occupied Crimea but did not specify its name.

The Ukrainian Navy said on Nov. 5 that the strike damaged the Askold.

The Russian Defense Ministry later claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a strike using 15 cruise missiles at a shipbuilding plant in Kerch. Russian air defenses reportedly shot down thirteen cruise missiles.

Ukraine’s military coming up with plans to ‘move forward faster,’ Zelensky says
Ukraine’s military is coming up with different plans and operations in order to “move forward faster” and strike Russia “unexpectedly,” President Volodymyr Zelensky told NBC News on Nov. 5.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
