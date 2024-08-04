Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, NATO-Russia, Baltic Sea, Baltic countries, Latvia, Russian Air Force, Su-30
Edit post

NATO jets scrambled after Russian Su-30s detected near Latvian airspace

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 4, 2024 3:01 PM 1 min read
Two Russian Su-30s in close formation in the sky over Zhukovsky, Russia on July 25, 2021. (Mihail Siergiejevicz/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The German and Swedish air forces scrambled NATO jets on Aug. 3 after two Russian jets were detected heading toward Latvian airspace over the Baltic Sea.

The German Air Force reported that the jets from NATO's Baltic air-policing mission identified two Russian Su-30s.

The Russian pilots "behaved uncooperatively but not aggressively," the German Air Force said.

According to the German news outlet Bild, two German Eurofighters and two Swedish planes intercepted the Russian Su-30s.

The Russian jets were involved in a training exercise, but the flight plan had not been communicated beforehand, a German Air Force spokesperson told Bild.

"The transponders were switched off, and the pilots did not respond to radio requests," according to Bild.

NATO aircraft were scrambled 11 times in mid-June to identify and escort Russian aircraft that had violated rules while flying in international airspace, Lithuania's LRT news agency reported.

Most of the Russian aircraft were reportedly flying with no flight plans and had their onboard transponders turned off.

Opinion: How many planes does Russia have?
The Ukrainian military shot down five Russian military aircraft in the span of three days in early March, begging the question: How many planes does Russia have? This is a complex question, but I’ll let you in on a little secret: The numbers listed in international indexes are often quite
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:26 AM

Trump congratulates Putin for Russia-US prisoner exchange.

At a Georgia rally on Aug. 3, Donald Trump congratulated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the historic prisoner exchange arranged by U.S. President Joe Biden that freed 16 people wrongfully imprisoned in Russia, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
3:04 PM

Russian anti-war activist dies in pre-trial detention.

Musician and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in a pre-trial detention center in Birobidzhan, the capital of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia, the Telegram channel "Vot Tak" reported on Aug. 2, citing Kushnir's friends.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.