Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Lithuania, Baltic countries, Baltic Sea, Aircraft
Edit post

Lithuania issues protest, summons representatives after Russian aircraft enters airspace

by Dmytro Basmat July 3, 2024 1:15 AM 2 min read
The NATO and Lithuanian flags fly over the summit venue on July 09, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Lithuania has submitted a diplomatic protest and has summoned diplomatic representatives from Russia's embassy in Vilnius after a Russian civilian aircraft entered the country's airspace without permission, Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said on July 2.

In an incident on June 30, a Russian aircraft from the civilian Pobeda airline "illegally entered" Lithuanian airspace over the Baltic Sea for about one minute on route from Moscow to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, Lithuania's foreign ministry said in a statement

In their summons, the foreign ministry demanded that a diplomatic representative "provide an explanation as soon as possible and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."

In recent months, Russia has continued to put pressure on the Baltic bloc of NATO states, testing their responses through various provocations.

In mid-June, NATO aircraft were scrambled 11 times to identify and escort Russian aircraft that had violated rules while flying in international airspace, Lithuania's LRT news agency reported. Most of the Russian aircraft were flying with no flight plans and had their onboard transponders turned off.

NATO aircraft are regularly involved in patrolling airspace in the Baltic Sea while escorting Russian fighter jets.

Russia has also been accused of being involved in the GPS jamming of commercial flight, with as many as 46,000 aircraft have reported problems over the Baltic Sea since August 2023, with most of them occurring in Eastern Europe near borders with Russia.

In a notable incident, Russia is believed to have jammed the satellite signal of a Royal Air Force aircraft used to transport U.K. Defence Minister Grant Shapps.

Russia is likely continuing to test the response of NATO states through its reported meddling with borders in and around the Baltic Sea.

On May 21, Russia moved to unilaterally change the maritime border with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea, according to a draft decree published on the Russian government's website. The draft decree was deleted from the government website the next day following swift condemnation from some NATO members.

In another incident in late May, Russian border guards removed the boundary markers from the Narva River that separate Russian and Estonian territory without providing an explanation for their actions.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky dismissed Orban’s ceasefire proposal during his visit to Kyiv, official says
Key developments on July 2: * Orban urges Zelensky to consider ceasefire during visit to Kyiv * U.S. to announce $2.3 billion military aid package to Ukraine ‘soon’ * Ukraine hit ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea, Air Force confirms * Active Russia-Ukraine front line has expanded, Syr…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:59 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10.

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.