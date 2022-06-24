Ukraine’s Naftogaz will take part in certification of Nord Stream 2

(Nord Stream 2)

Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of the Ukrainian state-owned gas company, made the announcement on Nov. 15. According to Vitrenko, the undersea pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany bypassing Ukraine, doesn’t comply with EU regulations.

Naftogaz will now be able to present arguments against the pipeline’s certification to Germany’s Federal Network Agency, which will make the final decision on the project.

Nord Stream 2 was completed in September. If it is launched, Ukraine may lose up to $2 billion in annual transit fees, as well as a deterrent against Russian aggression.