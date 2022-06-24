Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine’s Naftogaz will take part in certification of Nord Stream 2

November 15, 2021 8:47 pmby Max Hunder
(Nord Stream 2)

Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of the Ukrainian state-owned gas company, made the announcement on Nov. 15. According to Vitrenko, the undersea pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany bypassing Ukraine, doesn’t comply with EU regulations.

Naftogaz will now be able to present arguments against the pipeline’s certification to Germany’s Federal Network Agency, which will make the final decision on the project.

Nord Stream 2 was completed in September. If it is launched, Ukraine may lose up to $2 billion in annual transit fees, as well as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

Max Hunder
Author: Max Hunder

Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.

Tags: Nord Stream 2

