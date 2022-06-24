Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
State-owned wine producer Odesavynprom privatized for $8.7 million

November 25, 2021 3:45 amby Asami Terajima
(pfu.gov.ua)

The privatization of Ukraine's oldest wine-making enterprise located in the southern Black Sea port city of Odesa has been officially completed, the State Property Fund of Ukraine announced on Nov. 25.

The buyer is Kaplor 7, an Odesa-based company, which paid three times the starting price. The purchase includes a 22,000 square meter property, production buildings, a warehouse, and cellars.

This is the largest privatization held in Odesa Oblast and the fourth biggest auction in Ukraine in the past two years.

