UPDATE: Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall kills at least 13, injures 40

A Russian missile strike hit a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on June 27, 2022. (Poltava Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

A Russian missile strike hit a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk in the late afternoon, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 40 others, the oblast's governor Dmytro Lunin reported on June 27.

Emergency Service is still looking for victims, Maksym Kovaliev, press officer of the Poltava Oblast administration, told the Kyiv Independent. He said that 19 people had been hospitalized after the missile strike took place around 4 p.m. in central Kremenchuk, where firefighters are working to extinguish the flame left at the site of the attack.

Six of the hospitalized victims are in critical condition and the area of the fire reached 10,000 square kilometers, according to Kovaliev. He added that the search for victims continues and the number of victims is expected to rise as rescuers continue their work.

Following the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were more than 1,000 people inside, and "the number of victims is unimaginable." He later corrected himself, explaining that there were more than 1,000 people were initially in the mall but many managed to get out on time before the missiles hit thanks to the air raid sirens.

"It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia," Zelensky said in a Telegram post.



The Prosecutor General's Office said that more than 40 people reported missing relatives following the attack. The report also says that 59 people are receiving medical care, with almost half of them in critical condition.

Located a few hundred kilometers away from the frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine, relative peace has prevailed in Poltava Oblast throughout Russia’s full-scale war. Before the June 27 attack, two people were killed and more than seven people were injured in the region since Feb. 24, according to the Poltava Oblast Military Administration.



Ukrainian Air Force reported that the missiles that hit the shopping center were launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

During the past few days, Russia has scaled up its missile strikes hitting both civilian and military targets all across Ukraine.

The weekend started with an early morning Saturday attack, where dozens of Russian cruise missiles struck military facilities in western and northern Ukraine on June 25, according to local authorities. The missiles came from across the Belarusian border and from the Black Sea, according to reports.

A day earlier, on June 26, Russia launched missiles at Kyiv for the first time in nearly three weeks, hitting a residential building and a kindergarten. The attack killed one person and injured six others, including a seven-year-old child, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Later on Sunday, Russian missiles also hit an area near Cherkasy in central Ukraine, killing one resident and injuring five others, Cherkasy Oblast Governor Ihor Taburets reported.

As Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine, Zelensky told G7 leaders during a virtual speech that he wants the war to be over by the end of the year, AFP and Le Monde reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.



Hours before the attack on a Kremenchuk shopping mall, Zelensky reportedly said in his speech that the leaders should help end the war before winter comes and conditions for his troops become tougher. Zelensky urged allies to keep up the pressure and “intensify sanctions” on Russia.

Following the missile strike, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement at the G7 gathering in Munich that the attack once again shows Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "depth of cruelty and barbarism."



While emphasizing that Putin "must realize that his behavior will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of the U.K. and every other G7 country to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes," Johnson reiterated that "our thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims of Ukraine."



In his evening address, Zelensky said that the Russian strike on Kremenchuk's mall was deliberate, calling it "one of the most daring terrorist acts in European history."



"The Russian state has become the largest terrorist organization in the world," the president said.