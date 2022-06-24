Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Former judge under investigation for wrongdoing found shot dead in Kyiv

November 23, 2021 2:44 amby Sergiy Slipchenko
(Serhiy Zinchenko/Facebook)

Serhiy Zinchenko, a former judge at Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District Court, was found dead in his Podil district apartment in Kyiv on Nov. 18. Zinchenko’s lawyer, Larysa Kryvoruchko, wrote on Facebook on Nov. 23 that her client had been shot.

Hromadske news site reported that police have opened a criminal investigation but suspect suicide.

Legal news service Sudovyi Reporter said that Zinchenko’s apartment door was open when his body was found, citing unnamed sources. The website reported that the ex-judge was on the cusp of closing a business deal and receiving a large sum of money.

Zinchenko was detained in early 2017 for allegedly accepting a $22,000 bribe. The former judge was also reportedly part of a criminal investigation about fraudulent acquisition of apartments from deceased residents.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Author: Sergiy Slipchenko

Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.

