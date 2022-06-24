Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022
Foreign Policy: Biden wants to kill Nord Stream 2 sanctions amendments

November 25, 2021 3:22 amby Max Hunder
(Nord Stream 2/Igor Kuznecov)

U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to quash defense bill amendments that would impose strong sanctions on companies involved in Nord Stream 2 and limit his ability to waive them, according to a Nov. 24 article by Foreign Policy magazine.

Five Republican senators introduced the amendments, which some Democrats fear could interfere with Biden’s sanction powers, Foreign Policy reported citing anonymous sources. According to the magazine, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and top White House aides have been calling senators, urging them to kill the amendment.

The undersea pipeline from Russia to Germany that bypasses Ukraine is complete, but still needs to be certified by Germany’s energy regulator before it could start transporting gas.

The U.S. has sanctioned a total of eight individuals and 17 vessels related to Nord Stream 2. However, Biden waived sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the main company behind the pipeline, in pursuit of better relations with Germany.

Max Hunder
Author: Max Hunder

Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.

