National Resistance Center: Surveillance mounts in occupied Crimea after Feodosia strike

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2023 6:22 AM 1 min read
The warship "Novocherkassk," belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, in front of the port city Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, July 27, 2019. The landing ship was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack while docked at Feodosia on Dec. 26, 2023. (Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Occupying authorities in Feodosia have intensified local surveillance efforts in the wake of a Ukrainian missile attack that destroyed a Russian landing ship, the National Resistance Center reported on Dec. 26.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed on Dec. 26 that Ukrainian forces struck the Novocherkassk, a landing ship docked at Feodosia in occupied Crimea. Local media then reported that two more Russian vessels left the port after the attack.

The Center reported that the occupation authorities had surrounded central Feodosia and were conducting investigations of local residents on the streets.

"The occupiers are looking for informants who they believe are watching the port, and are also trying to prevent information leaks about the extent of damage to the port infrastructure," the Center said.

While the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Novocherkassk had merely been "damaged," Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk implied that the ship had been destroyed in the missile strike. Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat also said that the size of the blast meant that ammunition on board the ship had likely exploded.

The Center said the Russian proxies' response to the attack "resembles hysteria."

Ukraine war latest: Russian landing ship hit by Ukrainian missile strike in occupied Crimea
Key developments on Dec. 26: * Russia confirms its landing ship hit by Ukrainian missile strike in occupied Crimea * Russian attack on Kherson railway station kills 1, injures 4 * Zaluzhnyi denies requesting mobilization of 500,000 conscripts * Zaluzhnyi says Ukrainian troops remain in north of…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
