National Resistance Center: Surveillance mounts in occupied Crimea after Feodosia strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Occupying authorities in Feodosia have intensified local surveillance efforts in the wake of a Ukrainian missile attack that destroyed a Russian landing ship, the National Resistance Center reported on Dec. 26.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed on Dec. 26 that Ukrainian forces struck the Novocherkassk, a landing ship docked at Feodosia in occupied Crimea. Local media then reported that two more Russian vessels left the port after the attack.

The Center reported that the occupation authorities had surrounded central Feodosia and were conducting investigations of local residents on the streets.

"The occupiers are looking for informants who they believe are watching the port, and are also trying to prevent information leaks about the extent of damage to the port infrastructure," the Center said.

While the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Novocherkassk had merely been "damaged," Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk implied that the ship had been destroyed in the missile strike. Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat also said that the size of the blast meant that ammunition on board the ship had likely exploded.

The Center said the Russian proxies' response to the attack "resembles hysteria."