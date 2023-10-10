Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
National Resistance Center: Special forces of Russia, Belarus plan false flag attack on Belarusian territory

by Nate Ostiller October 10, 2023 4:14 PM 2 min read
The oil depot in Pryluki, Belarus (Source: National Resistance Center)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian and Belarusian special forces plan a false flag attack on Belarusian territory that they intend to blame on Ukraine, the National Resistance Center reported on Oct. 10.

The center alleges that the plot involves a drone dropping munitions on an oil depot in the town of Pryluki, by the Polish-Belarusian border, a provocative move likely aimed at increasing support for the war in Belarus.

Belarusian underground sources also added that members of the Wagner Group had been involved in the plot earlier in the year, and had conducted reconnaissance on possible targets.

On Aug. 4, Ukraine's Security Service reported on another false flag plot in Belarus, also involving critical infrastructure. The details of the plot were similar - an attack would be carried out on the Mozyr oil refinery, which would then be attributed to Ukraine.

Belarus allowed Russian troops to use its territory as a base to invade Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale war, especially for their failed offensive on Kyiv. Russian forces have also used Belarusian territory to launch missiles and drones at Ukraine.

Despite this, the Belarusian military has not officially joined Russia's war against Ukraine, they have nonetheless routinely conducted military exercises during the war, as well as engaging in aggressive actions that antagonize its neighbors, such as sending Belarusian helicopters into Polish airspace on Aug. 1.

Lukashenko admits Russian troops invaded Ukraine through Belarus in 2022
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko admitted that Russian forces had invaded Ukraine from the territory of Belarus in February 2022 in an interview with a pro-Kremlin presenter published on Aug. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support independent journalism in its darkest hour.
Editors' Picks

