National Resistance Center: Russia relocated 100,000 Central Asian migrants to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is trying to alter the demographics in occupied regions of Ukraine by relocating 100,000 migrants from Central Asia, a Ukrainian government agency claimed on Nov. 29.

The Center for National Resistance says Moscow plans to mobilize them in exchange for Russian citizenship.

According to RFE/RL, hundreds of Central Asian workers have been hired by Russian companies to work in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Jobs in Ukraine are advertised on websites, Telegram groups, and other Russian social media. Migrants also hear about work opportunities from their employers or by word of mouth from fellow Central Asian workers.

Kyiv has vowed that workers on occupied Ukrainian territory will be seen as accomplices of the Russian invaders.