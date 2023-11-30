Skip to content
News, News Feed
National Resistance Center: Russia relocated 100,000 Central Asian migrants to Ukraine

by Lance Luo November 30, 2023 6:15 AM 1 min read
Migrant workers from Central Asia in 2019. (Creative Commons) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is trying to alter the demographics in occupied regions of Ukraine by relocating 100,000 migrants from Central Asia, a Ukrainian government agency claimed on Nov. 29.

The Center for National Resistance says Moscow plans to mobilize them in exchange for Russian citizenship.

According to RFE/RL, hundreds of Central Asian workers have been hired by Russian companies to work in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Jobs in Ukraine are advertised on websites, Telegram groups, and other Russian social media. Migrants also hear about work opportunities from their employers or by word of mouth from fellow Central Asian workers.

Kyiv has vowed that workers on occupied Ukrainian territory will be seen as accomplices of the Russian invaders.

Russia, West fight for Kazakhstan as Astana plays both sides
On the surface, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Kazakhstan on Nov. 9 exuded an air of business as usual. The Russian leader was met at dawn on the tarmac of Astana airport by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev before being greeted by an official guard of honor. The trip coinci…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Lance Luo
Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
