Military: Russia accidentally drops aerial bomb on occupied Nova Kakhovka

Russian forces accidentally dropped an aerial bomb on occupied Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, causing casualties and damage in residential areas, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk said at a press briefing on Sept. 15.

The spokesperson explained that Russian forces intended to fire the bomb at the Ukrainian-held right bank of the Dnipro River, but the launch failed and the ordnance instead fell on the occupied city.

"In an attempt to deliver another air strike with guided aerial bombs against the Beryslav area... (Russian forces) dropped one of the guided aerial bombs on Nova Kakhovka in a residential area, causing damage to several apartment buildings," Humeniuk said.

"According to preliminary information, there are casualties among the local population."

The spokesperson added that Russia is attempting to falsely blame the Ukrainian military for the attack.

According to the Suspilne news outlet, four multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the explosion.

"People said that they saw three planes flying in the morning from the Crimean direction, from the southern side. One of the witnesses also says that there were three planes. One of the bombs fell on Nova Kakhovka," journalist Oleh Baturin told Suspilne.

The local Telegram channel Nova Kakhovka/Novosti published footage of the incident's consequences, showing extensive damage to residential buildings.

Over the past day, Russian attacks in Kherson oblast injured six residents and killed a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.