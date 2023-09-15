Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military: Russia accidentally drops aerial bomb on occupied Nova Kakhovka

by Martin Fornusek September 15, 2023 2:49 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian aerial bomb explosion in occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, Sept. 15, 2023. (Source: Nova Kakhovka/Novosti/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces accidentally dropped an aerial bomb on occupied Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, causing casualties and damage in residential areas, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk said at a press briefing on Sept. 15.

The spokesperson explained that Russian forces intended to fire the bomb at the Ukrainian-held right bank of the Dnipro River, but the launch failed and the ordnance instead fell on the occupied city.

"In an attempt to deliver another air strike with guided aerial bombs against the Beryslav area... (Russian forces) dropped one of the guided aerial bombs on Nova Kakhovka in a residential area, causing damage to several apartment buildings," Humeniuk said.

"According to preliminary information, there are casualties among the local population."

The spokesperson added that Russia is attempting to falsely blame the Ukrainian military for the attack.

According to the Suspilne news outlet, four multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the explosion.

"People said that they saw three planes flying in the morning from the Crimean direction, from the southern side. One of the witnesses also says that there were three planes. One of the bombs fell on Nova Kakhovka," journalist Oleh Baturin told Suspilne.

The local Telegram channel Nova Kakhovka/Novosti published footage of the incident's consequences, showing extensive damage to residential buildings.

Over the past day, Russian attacks in Kherson oblast injured six residents and killed a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
