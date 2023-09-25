National Resistance Center: Occupation forces prepare mobilization in Ukraine's south

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-installed occupation officials are forming a system of military registration of conscripts among the residents of the occupied territories, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on Sept. 24.

They have reportedly created the so-called "federal commissariats" in the occupied parts of Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify this information.

According to the center, the Russian occupation administrations regularly post announcements on the local Telegram channels demanding that the local population of military age and persons eligible for military service provide personal data and copies of identity documents for further "temporary registration" in the newly created "military commissariats."

In addition, local residents regularly receive summonses requiring them to report to the local commissariats for "military registration."