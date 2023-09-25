Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National Resistance Center: Occupation forces prepare mobilization in Ukraine's south

by Olena Goncharova September 25, 2023 5:57 AM 1 min read
Russian-installed occupation officials are forming a system of military registration of conscripts among the residents of the occupied territories, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on Sept. 24.  

They have reportedly created the so-called "federal commissariats" in the occupied parts of Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify this information.

According to the center, the Russian occupation administrations regularly post announcements on the local Telegram channels demanding that the local population of military age and persons eligible for military service provide personal data and copies of identity documents for further "temporary registration" in the newly created "military commissariats."

In addition, local residents regularly receive summonses requiring them to report to the local commissariats for "military registration."

Ukrainian forces push forward near Melitopol
The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues operations in the Melitopol sector, the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces announced on Sept. 24.
Author: Olena Goncharova
