Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National Police identifies 14,000 civilians killed since beginning of full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2023 4:24 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Police has identified nearly 14,000 citizens who have been killed as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to acting National Police Head Ivan Vyhivskyi.

Vyhivskyi spoke about the efforts of Ukrainian police officers to document and investigate war crimes, as well as their cooperation with defense forces to liberate Ukrainian territories.

In his statement, Vyhivskyi also noted that more than 3,000 bodies remain unidentified. He reiterated the National Police staff’s commitment to identifying every individual with the assistance of forensic DNA analysis.

On April 22, 500 bodies of missing Ukrainian soldiers were recovered.

According to Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine’s commissioner for missing persons, about 60-65 percent of missing persons are in captivity, making identifying dead bodies especially important.

“Thousands of lost lives, the deaths of entire families, killed and maimed children – this is the ultra-high price that Ukraine pays every day for its independence and European choice,” said Vyhivskyi.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
