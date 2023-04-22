Authorities: Nearly 500 bodies of missing Ukrainian soldiers recovered

This audio is created with AI assistance

Search teams of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have recovered nearly 500 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Volodymyr Lyamzin.

As of April 20, search teams working directly on the front lines have surveyed almost 600 locations across the country, Colonel Lyamzin said, Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported.

More than 7,000 Ukrainian servicemembers are considered missing persons as of April 18.

About 60-65% of missing persons usually turn out to be in captivity, while the rest might no longer be alive, according to Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine’s commissioner for missing persons.

Lyamzin also said that Ukrainian military search teams are able to access areas that teams from the commission for missing persons cannot reach.