National Police block channels promoting violent Russian-linked youth movement

National Police reported on Feb. 28 that they had blocked access to 18 online channels and groups connected to a violent subculture targeting Ukraine's youth.

According to the report, the movement originated in Russia and promotes violent confrontations between teenagers. Police prevented at least 30 events across Ukraine, and around 700 people, most of them teenagers, were brought to local police stations.

Cyber police units have been working to identify administrators behind these channels along with their financial backers.

The police indicated that the movement is "an attempt by Russian propagandists to conduct yet another informational and psychological operation and involve teenagers in illegal activities."

Vasyl Bohdan, head of the Juvenile Prevention Department of the National Police, encouraged educators and parents to keep an eye on children and how they are spending their time online.