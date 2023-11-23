Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Naftogaz signs 200-million-euro loan with EBRD

by Dominic Culverwell November 23, 2023 8:33 PM 2 min read
Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend 200 million euros ($218 million) to Ukraine’s state-owned energy giant Naftogaz to help build up its strategic gas reserves, the EBRD announced on Nov. 23.

The signing of the loan follows an agreement between Kyiv and the EBRD in June for a 600 million ($654 million) financing package to bolster energy security. The deal allocates 200 million euros to Naftogaz, 200 million euros to Ukrenergo, and 200 million euros to Ukrhydroenergo.

“This is a very important step towards strengthening the energy stability of our country in wartime conditions. I am sincerely grateful to the EBRD and (Managing Director, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus) Matteo Patrone for their cooperation and consistent support of Ukraine in this difficult time,” said Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Ukraine is preparing for its second winter under Russian aggression. The EBRD previously supported Naftogaz last year with a 300-million-euro loan ($327 million) as part of a 500-million-euro ($545 million) package.

The bank listed energy security as one of its five investment priorities in support of Ukraine’s economy.

In August, the CEO announced that Naftogaz plans to make history by ensuring Ukraine is totally self-reliant on gas this year, without importing any supplies from Europe.

The EBRD loan provides security for the company should Ukraine face a particularly brutal winter.

Author: Dominic Culverwell
6:44 PM

Drone attack reported in multiple Russian oblasts.

Ukrainian attack drones hit their target on Russian territory, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 22, citing a source in intelligence. Earlier on Dec. 22, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems in Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts had stopped an attempted Ukrainian drone attack.
4:33 PM

Netherlands to deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine.

The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed during a phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 22. "Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure," Rutte said on X.
3:39 PM

Japan to transfer Patriot missiles to US.

Japan changed its laws regarding arms exports, allowing for the transfer of weapons, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 22. The ministry added that it will send the U.S. Patriot missiles, paving the way for the U.S. to replenish its stocks while potentially sending Ukraine some of its own current supply.
7:49 AM

China-Russia 2023 trade surpasses $200 billion.

Chinese-Russian bilateral trade hit $218 billion from January-November 2023, surpassing the $200 billion goal the two countries set in 2019, CNN reported following the China-Russia annual year-end meeting.
5:38 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 21, firing 24 times and causing at least 86 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
