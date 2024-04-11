Naftogaz: Russian attack targets two gas storage facilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's large-scale attack against Ukraine early on April 11 targeted two of Ukraine's underground storage facilities (UGS), Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz said.

Russian forces launched over 80 missiles and drones against the country in the early hours of April 11, targeting the energy infrastructure. A gas facility was reportedly damaged in Lviv Oblast's Stryi district.

Naftogaz said that all relevant services are dealing with the consequences of the attack, adding that no employee was injured.

"The situation is under control of our specialists and all involved services," Naftogaz Group CEO Oleksii Chernyshov said, without elaborating on the full consequences of the attacks or the location of the facilities.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the company for more details but has not received a response at the time of the publication.

Ukraine has been encouraging foreign traders to store gas in its vast underground gas storage (UGS) facilities, the majority of which are located in western Ukraine.

Before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine offered up to 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of storage to foreign traders. After initial hesitancy in the first year of the invasion, foreign traders returned in 2023 motivated by competitive storage tariffs and rented 2.5 bcm of storage space last year.

The German state-owned natural gas trader SEFE recently also showed interest in storing natural gas in Ukraine again.

Despite heavy Russian attacks, Ukraine went through the winter for the first time in history using only its own gas reserves. Chernyshov called it the "greatest moment in Ukraine's energy history" in an interview with the Kyiv Independent.

Russia has recently targeted Naftogaz's facilities, including a gas storage facility in western Ukraine.