Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Naftogaz: Foreign traders storing over 2 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukraine

by Dominic Culverwell October 6, 2023 3:36 PM 1 min read
Compressor station of Naftogaz near the city of Kharkiv. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign traders are storing 2.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in Ukraine’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities, Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyishov said on Oct. 6.

There are 148 companies cooperating with the state-owned oil and gas company and the number continues to grow. Fourteen applicants applied to Naftogaz over the last day, the CEO said.

Foreign traders stored 1.3 bcm of gas at the end of August and 1.8 bcm in mid-September.

“Ukraine continues to integrate into the European energy system as a reliable partner and a "power bank" for gas storage in UGS facilities,” Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

The Naftogaz Group oversees Europe’s largest underground gas storage (UGS) facilities capable of holding 31 bcm.

Companies from the European Union refused Naftogaz’s offer to store gas last year but have turned to Ukraine once again as Europe’s storage facilities are close to full.

The Naftogaz CEO previously told the Kyiv Independent that it has made 10 bcm available to non-resident traders at competitive storage tariffs.

Chernyshov said that Ukraine currently has over 15 bcm of gas in storage at the Forbes “Energy of Business” conference in Kyiv last week.

Ukraine will be fully self-reliant this year without the need to import gas volumes, according to the energy giant.

Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup

Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.