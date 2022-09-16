NABU: Ukrainian MP Derkach put on wanted list, accused of treason.

This audio is created with AI assistance
Lawmaker Andrii Derkach has received at least $567,000 from Russia’s law enforcement to discredit Ukraine in the international arena, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. In June, Ukraine’s Security Service also exposed a Russian agent network, allegedly spearheaded by Derkach. According to authorities, Derkach received funds from the GRU to create private security structures that Russia planned to use to capture Ukraine. Russia allocated $3-4 million every few months for the purpose.