NABU searches offices of Kharkiv regional administration

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported conducting searches at the premises of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on April 5.

The NABU didn't disclose the raid details "to preserve the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation," but the administration later said its management and the Department of agro-industrial Development were searched.

The administration reported it "fully cooperated with the NABU," providing detectives "with all requested documents and necessary information."

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, no suspicions have been yet handed over to the administration's officials.

"In case of detection of any law violations, appropriate personnel decisions and other necessary measures will be taken immediately," said Syniehubov. Established in 2014, NABU is tasked with "preventing, detecting, terminating, investigating, and disclosing corruption and other criminal offenses within its jurisdiction."