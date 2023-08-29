Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
NABU: Former Odesa mayor, local businessmen charged over misappropriation of communal property

by Dinara Khalilova August 29, 2023 8:34 PM 2 min read
The main entrance into the Odesa International Airport seen in a photo published by the airport's press service on Feb. 14, 2020. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian law enforcement has discovered a scheme where local officials and businessmen misappropriated the property and income of the Odesa International Airport.

The scheme caused Hr 2.5 billion ($67 million) damage to the city budget, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

The investigation revealed that two well-known Odesa businessmen had registered a limited liability company (LTD) in 2011 to establish a joint venture with the Odesa City Council, distributing 75% and 25% of shares, respectively. Their goal was to obtain ownership of the airport's property worth around Hr 118 million ($3 million), the NABU wrote.

According to the Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda, citing its sources, the suspects are Borys Kaufman and Oleksandr Borukhovych (Hranovskyi).

A former Odesa mayor reportedly ensured the consent of the city council deputies to create the venture. He also committed a forgery, allowing the controlled LTD to form a joint company with the council, bypassing the competition, reads the report. Sources told Ukrainska Pravda it was Oleksii Kostusiev.

"It is important that the airport's property received for joint use was not subject to privatization, as it was of national importance and ensured the performance of border and customs control functions," the NABU added.

"Moreover, 535 units of fixed assets out of 2,488 transferred were airfield facilities that ensure flight safety and could not be alienated in principle."

Except for Kaufman, Borukhovych, and Kostusiev, the NABU charged the Odesa ex-deputy mayor and the LTD director.

If convicted, they may face up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
