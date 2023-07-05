Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
NABU: Lawmaker's assistant suspected of taking bribes for illegal border crossings

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 6, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported on July 5 that a lawmaker's assistant had received a bribe to grant someone permission to cross the border.

Investigators are searching the assistant's residence, as well as at the lawmaker's in Ternopil Oblast.

The possible involvement of the parliament member in the commission of the crime is being investigated, NABU wrote.

According to NABU, a number of individuals had received bribes to file information through regional military administrations to allow men to cross the border.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country, in the event that they are called up for military service.

Ukrainska Pravda wrote that its sources in law enforcement say that the lawmaker in question is allegedly Liudmila Marchenko, who is a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

Yulia Paliychuk, the spokesperson of the political party, told Ukrainska Pravda that they had heard about Marchenko from the media and that they were waiting for official reports from law enforcement agencies.

Paliychuk told Ukrainska Pravda that Servant of the People "will study all the facts and circumstances of this event and, in the event of guilt, will make a decision on expulsion from the faction."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
