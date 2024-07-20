Drone attack damages power, water supply in Poltava Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian drone attack in Poltava Oblast overnight left thousands of people without power and running water, Governor Filip Pronin reported on July 20.

Poltava Oblast came under a drone attack in the early hours of July 20, damaging infrastructure in Myrhorod district and causing a fire to break out at an energy facility, Pronin said. There were no reports of casualties.

As a result of the attack, 16 settlements were left without electricity, impacting 3,800 households, while 700 households were left without water.

The water supply was restored by around 9:30 a.m. local time, Pronin said.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 12 drones launched by Russia were downed by Ukraine overnight.