Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poltava Oblast, Drone attack, Russian attack, Electricity, Blackout
Edit post

Drone attack damages power, water supply in Poltava Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 20, 2024 11:11 AM 1 min read
Shahed Drone (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian drone attack in Poltava Oblast overnight left thousands of people without power and running water, Governor Filip Pronin reported on July 20.

Poltava Oblast came under a drone attack in the early hours of July 20, damaging infrastructure in Myrhorod district and causing a fire to break out at an energy facility, Pronin said. There were no reports of casualties.

As a result of the attack, 16 settlements were left without electricity, impacting 3,800 households, while 700 households were left without water.

The water supply was restored by around 9:30 a.m. local time, Pronin said.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 12 drones launched by Russia were downed by Ukraine overnight.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine aims to end ‘hot stage’ of war by end of 2024, Zelensky says
Key developments on July 19: * Ukraine aims to end ‘hot stage’ of war by end of 2024, Zelensky says * UK signs agreement to support Ukraine’s domestic arms industry * Ukraine’s military intelligence rules out ‘powerful Russian offensives’ in new directions * ‘A very big Russia problem’ – NATO c…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:38 AM

Zelensky, Trump hold call, discuss future of US support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee, held a phone call on July 19, five years after a fateful 2019 phone call between the two led to Trump’s first impeachment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.