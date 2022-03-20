Mriya aircraft pilot criticizes Antonov for not saving legendary plane.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dmytro Antonov, the chief pilot of the world’s largest cargo aircraft An-225 Mriya that was operated by Ukraine’s Antonov company and was ruined by a Russian attack near Kyiv on Feb. 27, has publicly criticized the company for not transferring Mriya abroad before the war started. The man claimed that the decision was not made as the company's top management fled Ukraine two weeks before the war. The company denied the accusations on March 19.