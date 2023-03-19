Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

MP from ruling party involved in deadly car accident

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2023 12:34 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Volodymyr Gevko, a member of parliament from the ruling Servant of the People party, wrote on Facebook on March 19 that one person died as a result of a road accident with him.

“Today there was a traffic accident that ended in tragedy,” Hevko said. “I was one of the participants in this terrible incident, and another one, unfortunately, the doctors could not save.”

Gevko was tested for drugs and alcohol, and added that he would participate in “all investigative and procedural actions.”

The car accident reportedly happened in Lviv Oblast.

“I am very sad about what happened. I know that it is even more difficult for the relatives of the deceased. I do not know how to find the strength to survive this tragedy,” wrote the 47-year-old politician.

On Feb. 23, another lawmaker from the Servant of the People, Oleksandr Trukhin, lost his mandate after reaching a plea bargain on bribery charges.  It was reportedly made in August 2021 after MP injured six individuals in a car accident on the road from the city of Poltava to Kyiv.

