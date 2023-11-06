Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
MP investigated over illegal border crossing scheme put under house arrest

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 6, 2023 5:48 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky during a court session on August 10, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Pechersk District Court put lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi, investigated for organizing an illegal border crossing, under round-the-clock house arrest, Ukrinform reported on Nov. 6, citing the State Bureau for Investigation (DBR).

The lawmaker, suspected of helping a brother of his civil partner illegally leave Ukraine for Moldova, has also been mandated to wear an electronic tracking bracelet, the DBR said.

Dubinskyi is thought to have entered the man's information into a governmental system that allows men to leave under the condition that they are transporting humanitarian aid or medical supplies and will return to Ukraine.

The man reportedly also received his permission to cross the border thanks to a petition by the NGO MEDIAOBORONA. The organization's director, formerly Dubinsky's assistant, was also charged in connection to this case and put under house arrest on Nov. 4, the DBR noted.

Media reports emerged on Nov. 1 that investigators were carrying out searches at Dubinskyi's property over his suspected involvement in organizing an illegal border crossing.

The crime of illegally transportation someone across the border carries a punishment of up to seven years in prison.

The MP was already declared a suspect in another crime in August, namely falsifying official documents in a case related to his own travel abroad.

The authorities believe he traveled under the pretext of accompanying his father for medical treatment outside of Ukraine. However, Dubinskyi's father went abroad without him and returned to Ukraine before the lawmaker.

Ukraine declared general mobilization and martial law after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to go abroad without a special permit.

Opinion: Are Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts at a standstill?
“Ukraine is the second-most corrupt country in Europe.” “The situation with bribery has been at a standstill.” “Corruption reform doesn’t work in Ukraine.” These statements have been repeated at various international forums, by foreign officials, and by the media. But how much truth is there to t…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksandr Kalitenko

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
