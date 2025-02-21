Skip to content
News Feed, Denmark, NATO troops, Ukraine, War, Russia
Most Danes back sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, poll shows

by Kateryna Denisova February 21, 2025 4:29 PM 2 min read
A Danish armed forces Leopard 2 main battle tank participates in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge on Feb. 11, 2025, at Grafenwoehr, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 53% of Danes are in favor of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine after Russia's full-scale war ends, according to a poll published by Ritzau news agency on Feb. 21, Bloomberg reported.

The news comes amid growing Western deliberations over stationing peacekeeping forces in Ukraine if negotiations with Russia lead to a ceasefire. The U.S. has ruled out sending its own troops while encouraging European allies to take the lead in securing Ukraine's post-war stability.

The Danish poll showed that around 15% of Danes are against sending peacekeepers, while 32% are undecided or have no opinion. The survey, conducted by Voxmeter research agency, included 1,021 interviews between Feb. 18 and 20.

U.K. Prime Minister Starmer is heading to Washington next week to present U.S. President Donald Trump with a plan to station 30,000 European peacekeepers in Ukraine after a ceasefire, provided they are backed by U.S. firepower, the Telegraph reported.

While the U.K. and France have backed the deployment of peacekeepers, other countries remain cautious about sending their troops to Ukraine, citing concerns over the escalation and limited military resources.

Denmark has provided Ukraine with about $7.5 billion worth of military aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. It was also the first country to offer military aid to Ukraine through direct purchases from Ukraine’s defense industry.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.