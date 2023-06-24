Moscow mayor declares state of emergency in Russia’s capital amid Wagner advance

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin declared a state of emergency in Russia’s capital, adding that counter-terrorist operation measures have been declared.

Sobyanin said Moscow residents, with the exception of authorities, must stay home.

The Wagner Group has entered Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast, Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov said. Artamonov claimed the situation in the region is under control, adding local law enforcement is taking the “necessary steps” to ensure the population’s safety. Lipetsk Oblast, located around 450 kilometers south of Moscow, is the second Russian region Wagner has entered after Voronezh Oblast.

Reuters reported that Wagner vehicles were moving toward Moscow at top speeds, not encountering significant resistance along the roads.

At the current pace, they can be there by nightfall.

The Russian capital is preparing for a siege, according to Ukraine’s miltiary intelligence, which said that any military vehicles that can be spared are being pulled toward Moscow, where law enforcement and the military were authorized with emergency powers.